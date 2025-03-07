The next Monster Hunter Wilds update is set to launch on March 10 and will ensure that when you chop off monster parts, the right monster parts get chopped off

Capcom says it's "working away behind the scenes" to get Monster Hunter Wilds in proper shape.

Monster Hunter Wilds palico
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds is a major hit, and it's also kind of a mess: It put up nearly 1.4 million concurrent players on Steam alone on launch day, a massive jump over Monster Hunter: World's peak of 334,684, and rocketed to eight million copies sold in just three days—the fastest game to hit that mark in Capcom history. It also has a rather ugly "mixed" rating on Steam, where only 60% of the user reviews are positive.

It's not unprecedented (we love Stalker 2, a game riddled with "errors, crashes, progress-halting bugs and at-times hilarious glitches in animation and AI") but it is a bit unusual—but it's not the end of things, either. Capcom says it's still cranking away on Wilds, and a new update will arrive early next week.

"Since launch, you’ve probably seen us deploy a couple of patches that addressed priority issues such as progression blockers, game stability, and gameplay bugs," Capcom wrote.

"These were, in the grand scheme of things, relatively quick fixes, allowing us to move quickly and address them thanks to player reports. The team are currently working through other known issues, including network errors, crash issues and more."

The next Monster Hunter Wilds update, taking the game to version 1.000.05.00 (in case you keep track of these things) is set to go live on March 10 and intends to address the following:

  • The Meal Invitation event at Azuz and Sild does not occur on some occasions.
  • An issue occurring when using Equipment Loadout, causing decorations to be removed from equipment, Bowgun Customization being reverted back to default, and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity.
  • When cutting off monster parts, the parts change into a monster part from a different monster.
  • Gravios does not gain resistance to flinches after breaking its parts.
  • An issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations.
  • Some skills are unintentionally activated under certain conditions.
  • Some items/rewards can be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions.
  • When trying to catch a fish with a capture net, the fishes nearby do not swim away from the fishing spot.
  • Some environmental features such as floating rubbles can be activated multiple times.
  • An issue wherein Main Mission: Chapter 5-1 “Omens” cannot be progressed.
  • Palico’s support move “Attract Vigorwasps” may cause the hunter to become unresponsive to some controls.
  • When scrolling through the quest list, only the first 20 quests are shown correctly.
  • An issue which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit.

Other known issues that apparently won't make this update include:

  • A network error occurs when firing an SOS flare right after a quest begins.
  • Link Members are not prioritized over other players and may not appear in some places including Base Camps.
  • Palico’s attacks with blunt weapons do not inflict stun and exhaust damages.
  • Hunter Profile cannot be edited properly in some occasions.

Beyond that, Capcom says it's been "meticulously going through player feedback, " and while it's not sharing information on longer-term updates, "we wanted to reassure you that we’re watching, listening and working away behind the scenes." It also said that more Event Quests are on the way—you can track what's live and what's on the way at monsterhunter.com—and also reminded everyone about the recently revealed title updates, the first of which is set to drop in early April.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

