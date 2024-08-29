How to get a Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws

If you've found a red force field blocking your path in Star Wars Outlaws , you're likely looking for where to get a Slicing Kit. Examining the terminal next to the barrier reveals that you need this piece of tech if you want to get at whatever loot is contained within. Thankfully, you can acquire one of these kits quite close to the start of the game with some help from an expert.

These professionals teach you a variety of abilities that you can unlock if you complete the prerequisite steps. In this case, you'll need the help of The Slicer, which requires you to complete a quest. Doing so will get you the Slicing Kit, but also unlock other potential abilities like sneakier sprinting and a smoke bomb you can use on enemies.

Where to get a Slicing Kit

Danka will tell you a rumour about The Slicer
Eavesdrop on the conversation in Makal's Gambling Parlor
Meet Aila's contact and Aila in the Crimson Dawn District
Steal the Imperial Code Sequencer from the outpost
Find Aila in the hangar in the Imperial Forward Base
Install the Code Sequencer on the roof of the building for her
Disable the anti-air defenses in the main tower so she can escape
Get the Slicing Kit from Aila's contact in the backroom of Makal's
You can now use it to deactivate the red force fields
You can find Aila again in the cantina on Renpalli Station

The Slicing Kit becomes available after you complete the New Tricks quest for Danka where you upgrade your blaster with the ion module and open the cache before finding her in Jaunta's Hope. She'll pass on a rumour about an expert known as The Slicer and you'll have to follow the trail of clues in order to track her down. You should:

1. Travel to Makal's Gambling Parlor in Mirogana and look for the spot on the bar where you can listen to two nearby patrons discussing The Slicer, Aila Bren

2. Find and speak to Aila Bren's contact in the Crimson Dawn District on the landing pad in the restricted area. The Crimson Dawn district is in the far north of the Mirogana settlement and, once inside, you can get to the landing pad by climbing up the crates to the right side of the two guards.

3. Travel to the Imperial outpost now marked on your map—southwest of Mirogana in the Imperial section of The Southern Falls—and incapacitate the two technicians to get the Code Sequencer

4. Continue southeast from this outpost to the Imperial Forward Base where Aila is. It's relatively easy to gain access to the base if you climb the cliffs to the right of the main entrance and use the grapple point to swing across to the wall.

5. Find and speak to Aila in the hangar that the Imperials are trying to gain access to, then climb onto the roof and install the Code Sequencer. This will activate the turrets and distract the garrison.

6. Use this opportunity to make for the main control tower in the south of the base. Take the turbolift up to the top and deactivate the defenses so Aila can escape.

Now you just need to leave the compound yourself and meet Aila's contact from earlier in the backroom of Makal's Gambling Parlor in Mirogana, where you'll get the Slicing Kit. If you want to meet Aila again, you can next find her in the cantina on board Renpalli Space Station in Toshara's orbit when you've got the Trailblazer all fixed.