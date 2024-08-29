How to open the Crimson Dawn Vault in Star Wars Outlaws

The Crimson Dawn Vault is one of two you can open on Star Wars Outlaws ' first planet of Toshara, and it's an excellent way to get a lot of credits for purchasing upgrades and crafting materials. As with the Pyke Syndicate Vault in their district, you can get 5,000 credits, plus a sleek Crimson Dawn paint job for your trusty speeder.

However, there's a catch. To open this treasure trove you need to acquire three Vault Keycards from across Toshara—with one of them actually in orbit around the moon. Once you've snatched all three, you can return to the Crimson Dawn district and deactivate the forcefield. Here's where to find the vault in Mirogana, plus all three Crimson Dawn Vault keycard locations.

Where to find the Mirogana Crimson Dawn Vault

Image 1 of 3 Head to the landing pad in the Crimson Dawn district (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Have Nix deactivate the fan and head through (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Climb down the ladder into the vault (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

The Crimson Dawn Vault on Toshara is located within the Crimson Dawn district, meaning the easiest time to access it is when you have good reputation with them. The district is in the north of the Mirogana settlement, through a door in a restaurant guarded by two enforcers. Once inside you need to:

1. Climb up to the landing pad in the restricted area

2. Command Nix to pull the switch that deactivates the fan and head through

3. Climb down the ladder in the next room to find the vault

If you haven't been here before, there should also be a Fathier racing tip datapad on the table and the Renpalli Station Keycard, which you'll need to get the third keycard in this list. Also make sure to hack the terminal in here to get the three keycard search areas on your map.

Eleera's Vault Keycard location

Image 1 of 5 Eleera's keycard is located in the Crimson Dawn Hideout south of Mirogana (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Climb up the crate into the restricted area after distracting the nearby merchant (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Travel along the right side dealing with the three guards (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Wait for the camera to move before getting in the turbolift (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Grab Eleera's keycard from a table on the left just after you exit the lift (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

The first Vault Keycard belongs to Eleera and you can find it in the Crimson Dawn Hideout in the Grazing Fields, directly to the south of Mirogana. I'd suggest having good reputation with Crimson Dawn when you do this as you'll be able to access the first section of the hideout without angering anyone. From the entrance to the hideout, you should:

1. Use Nix to distract the merchant so he's looking the opposite way and then jump up onto the crate on the hovering platform by the ramp, and hop over the barrier into the restricted section

2. Immediately knock out the guard facing the opposite way and follow the path around to the right where two more guards are standing in front of computer terminals

3. I'd suggest knocking both of these guards out—stun one and punch the other immediately after, or get Nix to attack one while you knock out the first

4. Wait for the camera to move and then head around the corner into the turbolift

Eleera's Keycard is on a table just to the left as soon as you exit the lift.

Zafi's Vault Keycard location

Image 1 of 6 Zafi's keycard is in the Shipjacker Workshop (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Climb up to the central platform and hit the switch (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Once the crate arrives, get Nix to hit the switch again, and climb onto the crate (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Ride the crate across to the other side (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Get Nix to lift the cover and shoot the generator to deactivate the force field (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Zafi's keycard is just inside on the left (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

The second Vault Keycard belongs to Zafi, but the good news is that this is located in the Shipjacker Workshop, which is unaffiliated with any Syndicate. That means you can go in guns blazing and it won't impact your reputation with any faction. Once you've blasted your way in:

1. Climb up to the central platform and look for a button to press—this should be opposite a red glowing force field across a gap. This will cause a hanging crate to move to your platform.

2. Stand next to the crate, order Nix to push the button, and climb onto it. This crate will carry you across the gap to the red forcefield.

3. Get Nix to lift the nearby hatch and blast the generator to lower the field

You'll find Zafi's Keycard just to the left inside on top of a crate.

Odana's Vault Keycard location

Image 1 of 4 Odana's keycard is on Renpalli Station in Toshara's orbit (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Make sure you grab the Renpalli Station Keycard from the Crimson Dawn Vault room (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Use the turbolift on the station then look for the keycard door on the left (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Grab Odana's keycard from the table just inside (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

The final Vault Keycard is Odana's, but you won't be able to get this until you have the Trailblazer up and running so you can fly to Renpalli Station above Toshara. You'll also need to grab the Renpalli Station Keycard from the table in the room with the Crimson Dawn Syndicate Vault if you haven't already. Once you've landed at the station it's pretty straightforward:

1. Enter the station and take the turbolift up

2. Walk down the corridor and look for a door with a keycard slot on your left

3. Use the Renpalli Station Keycard to open the door and head inside

Odana's Keycard is located on one of the crates in that small room.

Crimson Dawn Vault rewards

Once you have all three keycards you can unlock the vault (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

Once you've got all three keycards, you can head back to the Crimson Dawn Vault and crack it open by interacting with the terminal just outside the door. Your rewards are the Crimson Reign speeder paint job and a tasty 5,000 credits. Sadly, it's not quite as lucrative as the Pyke Syndicate Vault, which also gives you three Shift Tokens, but it's nothing to sniff at.