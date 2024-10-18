Sony's PC ports are speeding up: Spider-Man 2 arrives on PC in January 2025

You can't hold a Comic Con without Marvel showing up to announce a dozen new movies and like, one actual comic book, but occassionally you get something else—videogame news! Announced today at New York Comic Con, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the Insomniac game released on PlayStation 5 last October, is on its way to PC early in 2025. Very early, in fact: it'll be out on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30th.

As with the 2022 port of Insomniac's first Spider-Man game, the PC specialists at Sony support studio Nixxes are helping out with the sequel. "We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations," Nixxes' Julian Huijbregts said in a press release.

The PC port will include the full game as well as a number of features the PlayStation Blog lists as post-release updates, including New Game+, more suits, time of day options, and screen reader and audio description accessibility features. The digital deluxe edition will also include yet more suits, photo mode options, and some free skill points to jumpstart your first couple hours of play.

Spider-Man 2 stars both Peter Parker and Miles Morales going up against a whole range of Spidey baddies, including Venom. It was a big hit on PlayStation 5 last year, but its budget, at a reported $300+ million, also spurred a conversation about the out-of-control costs of AAA game development. That topic certainly hasn't gone away: just this week, in fact, former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden said that the games industry entirely relying on blockbusters is "a death sentence" as costs continue to rise and limit the opportunities for creative risks.

Perhaps those rising costs are a reason we're seeing this PC port arrive more quickly than some prior ones from Sony's exclusive library. Here's a quick tally of how long the wait has been for its last few big games:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game PS5 release Steam release Months Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart June 2021 July 2023 25 months Returnal April 2021 February 2023 22 months Horizon Forbidden West February 2022 March 2024 25 months The Last of Us Part 1 September 2022 March 2023 6 months God of War Ragnarok November 2022 September 2024 22 months Spider-Man 2 October 2023 January 2025 15 months

As a remake, The Last of Us Part 1 is a bit of an outlier there (it also was a mess, unlike the other Sony ports which have been reliably good bar a few issues here and there). But the other games have tended to be about a two year wait, while Spider-Man 2 is swinging well under that line. I wouldn't be surprised to see Sony bring that average down to just a year-ish as it continues bringing more and more games to PC with an eye towards recouping their huge development budgets. Works for us.