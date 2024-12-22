Neon Inferno is half cyberpunk Contra, half gallery shooter

NEON INFERNO: Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In the year 2055, New York City has become… rather pixelated. It's also a battlefield between factions including the police (who are corrupt), a corporation (who are corrupt), and the Yakuza (who are the Yakuza). As an assassin for an up-and-coming crime family, you're out to take down all the other factions in a city-spanning gunfight.

Neon Inferno is a run-and-gun sidescroller where you can also shoot enemies in the background, gallery-shooter style. Developers Zenovia Interactive describe it as "like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time".

It's got two-player co-op where you can choose to play as either of its extremely Tekken-ass main characters, Mariana Vitti and Angelo Morano, and it's coming to Steam at some point in 2025.