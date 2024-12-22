Neon Inferno is half cyberpunk Contra, half gallery shooter
With a little bit of Metal Slug, and a little bit of Wild Guns thrown in.
In the year 2055, New York City has become… rather pixelated. It's also a battlefield between factions including the police (who are corrupt), a corporation (who are corrupt), and the Yakuza (who are the Yakuza). As an assassin for an up-and-coming crime family, you're out to take down all the other factions in a city-spanning gunfight.
Neon Inferno is a run-and-gun sidescroller where you can also shoot enemies in the background, gallery-shooter style. Developers Zenovia Interactive describe it as "like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time".
It's got two-player co-op where you can choose to play as either of its extremely Tekken-ass main characters, Mariana Vitti and Angelo Morano, and it's coming to Steam at some point in 2025.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.