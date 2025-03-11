'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission

News
By
published

Danny Dyer headed up the role of Kent Paul in Vice City and San Andreas.

Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
Danny Dyer Answers Your Questions | Actually Me - YouTube Danny Dyer Answers Your Questions | Actually Me - YouTube
Watch On

Danny Dyer may not be the household name in the US that he is over here in the good old United Kingdom–known for playing all sorts of lads, geezers, and hardmen in movies as well as an eight-year stint on soap opera Eastenders—but you'll have certainly been exposed to him if you've spent a good amount of time in either Grand Theft Auto Vice City or San Andreas.

Dyer's the voice behind Kent Paul, manager of rock bands and beefer with biker gangs. He's there almost from the start in Vice City, appearing in a handful more and being one of the phonecalls Tommy receives after completing the final mission. He remerges again in San Andreas, still managing bands and getting himself into sticky situations.

In a recent "Actually Me" interview with British GQ, Dyer briefly goes over his time as Kent Paul in the series' Wikipedia fact-check segment, "This is the highlight of my career, by the way. Fucking amazing job. Amazing. And I love this game," Dyer says.

But as amazing as Dyer reckons Vice City and San Andreas are, apparently he wasn't very good at either of them. "The hardest thing about it was, is that when you got to my mission, is that I couldn't get [past] my own mission, and my own voice was driving me fucking insane," he continued. I'd be interested to know which game and mission he's actually talking about here. Considering how early on Paul appears in the story, I'd like to hope that Dyer didn't get 20 minutes in and found himself stuck forever.

I'd rather believe that he managed to get to the Death Row mission—the only one that's specifically handed out by Paul—which can be a right pain in the arse to get through unscathed. From swathes of gangsters to the ticking time bomb that is Lance's health, it's easily up there in the GTA Bullshit Missions Hall of Fame. If Kent Paul had a catchphrase as iconic as "All you had to do was follow the damn train, CJ" every time the mission failed, I reckon it would've superseded that as the famously hard mission.

Unfortunately, Dyer doesn't have much more insight beyond that, but does reveal how much he got paid for the job: "Fucking amazing piece of work. I only got 15 grand for it, which I thought was a lot of money. Then that game went on to make billions and still is."

Though Kent Paul hasn't made any sort of appearance since San Andreas—though you could argue his spirit lives on in the likes of GTA Online's English Dave—I certainly wouldn't say no to two skeezy music managers milling around if Paul is still alive and kicking in the world of Grand Theft Auto 6.

TOPICS
Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Trevor's voice actor says he won't be in GTA 6, though would've liked a cameo where he got 'killed at the beginning'
GTA 5
It's time we talked about how wild it is to be a pedestrian in GTA 5
Two GTA Online figures on a hill overlooking the water
As a longtime GTA roleplayer, this documentary about actors putting on Hamlet inside GTA Online made me laugh, cry, and wholeheartedly regret ever calling Shakespeare a boring old bastard
An image of a criminal in Grand Theft Auto 3 running from the police.
GTA 3 almost had us obeying traffic laws before Rockstar yanked it out, and if you're wondering if GTA 6 will bring it back: 'I'm sure they'll realize it's a bad idea'
A still from Grand Theft Hamlet.
Performing Hamlet in GTA Online felt like going back in time to the Globe Theatre where 'people would just throw apples at you, or there were prostitutes coming and going,' say award-winning filmmakers
GTA 5 Enhanced
Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is a bitter-sweet return to Rockstar's money-making machine
Latest in Action
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio standing side by side, wearing glowing neon sci-fi jammies
Split Fiction sells 1 million copies over 2 days
More than 5 years after launch, Control gets a surprise patch that lets everyone play the Hideo Kojima mission
The character Neil in Death Stranding 2, who here is posing like Solid Snake.
Hideo Kojima really just went 'screw it' and made Metal Gear Stranding
Beyond the Ice Palace 2 screenshots
I’m not sure what’s weirder: that someone made a sequel to a completely forgettable 37-year-old game I played as a kid, or that it was actually worth the wait
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
The next Monster Hunter Wilds update is set to launch on March 10 and will ensure that when you chop off monster parts, the right monster parts get chopped off
Latest in News
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
Specs for Nvidia's new RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti GPUs leak out and that 5060 might actually be half decent. If it's priced right
Pipboy holds up an open padlock.
A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU
Asus&#039;s new ultrawide sucks as hard as it blows
Asus' new monitors purify 90% of airborne dust from your desktop and I've definitely seen some gnarly gaming setups that would benefit
A screenshot from Sony&#039;s PlayStation 5 Pro announcement video, showing a stylized processor against a dark background with glowing lines streaming from its edges
The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'
Pedro Pascal as Joel in a coat in winter looking unhappy
'Don't you know what he did?': The truth comes out in The Last of Us Season 2 trailer
More about action
Beyond the Ice Palace 2 screenshots

I’m not sure what’s weirder: that someone made a sequel to a completely forgettable 37-year-old game I played as a kid, or that it was actually worth the wait
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio standing side by side, wearing glowing neon sci-fi jammies

Split Fiction sells 1 million copies over 2 days
Blue Lock Rivals - a player in a soccer uniform kicks a ball

Blue Lock Rivals codes and how to redeem them
See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
Specs for Nvidia's new RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti GPUs leak out and that 5060 might actually be half decent. If it's priced right
Asus&#039;s new ultrawide sucks as hard as it blows
Asus' new monitors purify 90% of airborne dust from your desktop and I've definitely seen some gnarly gaming setups that would benefit
A screenshot from Sony&#039;s PlayStation 5 Pro announcement video, showing a stylized processor against a dark background with glowing lines streaming from its edges
The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'
Pipboy holds up an open padlock.
A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 11
Pedro Pascal as Joel in a coat in winter looking unhappy
'Don't you know what he did?': The truth comes out in The Last of Us Season 2 trailer
Aloy
'Creepy,' 'ghastly,' 'rancid': Viewers react to leaked video of Sony's AI-powered Aloy
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio standing side by side, wearing glowing neon sci-fi jammies
Split Fiction sells 1 million copies over 2 days
A soldier looks out over the Verdansk map, as a single tear rolls down his cheek.
The original Verdansk map is returning to Call of Duty: Warzone, to celebrate which we get a soldier crying to Nat King Cole
More than 5 years after launch, Control gets a surprise patch that lets everyone play the Hideo Kojima mission