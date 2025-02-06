I'm sorry to say Rockstar still won't tell us when (or even if) Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to PC

There's good news and bad news from Take-Two Interactive's quarterly financial report: Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for release in the fall, and no, it's still not announced for PC.

This has been going on for a while now, as you very likely know: There was no mention of a PC release when GTA 6 was announced in December 2023, and so it's remained ever since. Even when Take-Two narrowed the release window down to fall 2025, a possible PC version went unmentioned, and our prediction that we won't see it until 2026 at the earliest started to look increasingly on the money.

Because I am a relentless optimist, I thought today's financials might at least bring acknowledgement that a PC version will happen someday, but no such luck. Grand Theft Auto 6 remains confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and nothing else.

The good news amidst all this is that Take-Two's overall release calendar remains virtually unchanged. GTA 6 is still set for fall 2025, Mafia: The Old Country remains on track for a summer launch, and Borderlands 4 will be out "before year-end," which I would take as indicating something near the end of 2025, which is slightly more specific than the "sometime in 2025" we've had until now. Judas, the BioShock-like in development at Ken Levine's Ghost Story Games, still does not have a release date.

Zelnick took a moment during the Q&A portion of today's call to look back at the long, ongoing success of Grand Theft Auto 5, which has now sold more than 210 million copies across three console generations, and GTA Online, which "still has enormous ongoing engagement" despite being more than 10 years old. "So there's certainly evidence that if you give consumers what they want, they will show up for it, and they will stick around loyally for a very long time," Zelnick said. That's absolutely correct—and frankly, it makes me wonder why Take-Two won't give us word of GTA 6 for PC. It's what we want! We consume too, you know.

Anyway, that's where we are: No news, which is good news, unless you're really eager for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC, in which case it's another quarterly letdown. We know it'll happen someday, and we're pretty sure we'll have to wait for it until sometime next year (or maybe even the year after that), but beyond that? Maybe we'll find out more in May, when Take-Two's Q4 results are announced.