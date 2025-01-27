Hogwarts Legacy goes Harry Modder to become the first Warner Bros. game with official support, and by the way has now sold over 30 million

Warner Bros. Games has announced official PC modding support for Hogwarts Legacy, and us muggles don't have long to wait: A creator kit launches on January 30, alongside a mod section in the game's main menu from which selected mods can be downloaded directly. This feed will be curated by modding site CurseForge, and the launch generally makes this the first time Warner Bros. has ever supported modding in one of its games.

To be clear, there are absolutely tonnes of mods for Hogwarts Legacy, from genuine quality-of-life improvements to Thomas the Tank Engine and Shrek. But this is a game that has sold tens of millions of copies to a mainstream audience, and having mods in the main menu and easily installed will be a literal game-changer for a large chunk of that audience playing on PC.

The Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit is available on the Epic Games Store, though both the Steam and Epic versions of the game can access all the modding goodness otherwise. Warner Bros. says the kit supports "modding new quests, dungeons, and character enhancements such as cosmetics and skins. The mods can then be submitted through the CurseForge platform to be published in the game."

Developer Avalanche Software also put-together a showcase video of some of the studio's favourite mods, highlighting the combat-focused endless "Dungeon of Doom" mod in particular, though it's clear this thing will support creations large and small. All that remains to be seen is whether creators find it especially restrictive, or a joy.

Warner Bros. mentions at the end of the press release that Hogwarts Legacy has now sold over 30 million copies, a figure it initially mentioned a couple months ago, meaning it's sold over eight million since January 2024. For the publisher it's been the golden goose among recent videogame efforts, and is even more prized after the high-profile failure of Suicide Squad.

That may have been one of the factors in the head of Warner Bros. Games, David Haddad, stepping down last week. But the company's future direction in games has been clear for a while now. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the publisher would be narrowing its focus to DC ("in particular Batman"), Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat, and Game of Thrones.

Embracing mods is a surprising move from Warner Bros., and partnering with CurseForge to curate it seems eminently sensible: It also gives Hogwarts Legacy players a potentially endless source of stuff to play, and will keep the game feeling vital long past the point of it being officially updated. Avalanche Software has other things to focus on, after all, with the game's sequel being one of WB's "biggest priorities."