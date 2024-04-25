From Fallout to Stalker, GOG's 'Post-apocalyptic Sale' has some strong discounts on well-reviewed PC games

No doubt celebrating the good reception that the new Fallout TV show has had, I've spotted that GOG has launched a week-long post-apocalyptic sale that discounts many games that offer some sort of 'the world's gone to s**t' setting, from irradiated wastelands to zombie apocalypses.

I've played many of these games, too, making it easy for me to make some recommendations, which I thought might be useful for anyone in the PC gaming community who, beyond the Fallout series, could be looking for something a bit different. As such, here are but a few of the discounted games available now that I think it could be worth checking out.

Days Gone | $12.65/£10 (75% off)

A cracking open-world zombie survival game with plenty of explosive action and, neatly for someone like me who rides and loves motorcycles, some epic motorcycle vehicle fun, too.

Dying Light: Definitive Edition | $8.85/£7 (75% off)

A strong first-person open world zombie survival game that offers plenty of fun in singleplayer or co-op. This Definitive Edition comes with all the game's DLC, including the large The Following expansion.

Mad Max | $4.04/£3.19 (80% off)

An open-world action game loaded with plenty of melee and vehicular combat, Mad Max tasks players with surviving The Wasteland. Upgrading your car is fun, as too is smashing bandits.

Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl | $3.15/£2.49 (75% off)

Most the Stalker series is on sale right now, but the OG classic first-person shooter with surivial horror atmosphere is a great introduction. That bit with the Controller mutant still spooks me!

Kenshi | $9.19/£2.49 (60% off)

If you like the sound of a vast, post-apocalypse survival sandbox, then Kenshi will appeal. Under its not particularly pretty visuals is a game of deep depth, where you can do what you want.

Beyond a Steel Sky | $7.59/£6 (80% off)

The high-scoring sequel to classic point-and-click, Beneath a Steel Sky, Beyond a Steel Sky offers an immersive adventure game set in a cyberpunk dystopia. Charles Cecil directs.

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition | $6.67/£5.29 (67% off)

OK, I've still got to recommend a Fallout game, and this is the best 3D one. The Ultimate Edition includes New Vegas' Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road DLC. Hundreds of hours of gaming.

