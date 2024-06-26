DRDR, Frank's in the news: Capcom announces Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
Oh, to shamble once more through the malls of yesteryear.
In 2006, a freelance photojournalist named Frank West leapt from a helicopter and into our hearts, on a lone mission to uncover the scoop behind the mysterious zombie infestation plaguing Willamette, Colorado. Sure, he might've ended up trapped in a shopping mall with an undead horde for three days, but never underestimate Frank—he's covered wars, you know. Soon, we'll be reliving Frank's finest 72 hours all over again in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, announced by Capcom earlier today.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster's teaser trailer reveal doesn't leave us with many details, aside from promising "an updated release with a brand new look." It's a small piece of the original game's opening, showing Frank's helicopter ride as he approaches the now-fabled Willamette Parkview Mall with updated visuals. Frank looks phenomenal—Dead Rising 4 gave him an unforgivable action hero-ass visual overhaul, but DRDR is returning Frank West to his original, everyman appearance. Frank West should not look like a heroic badass; Frank West has an awful jacket and a progressing widow's peak.
Luckily, DRDR has Frank looking average as hell, just as God intended. However, Dead Rising fans in the teaser trailer's comments are dismayed by how he sounds. While there's no official casting confirmation to go off of, the brief bit of voice acting we hear in the teaser has some convinced that TJ Rotolo, the English voice actor for Frank until Dead Rising 4, won't be reclaiming the role for the remaster. While it hurts my heart to know I might not hear the Frank of my youth sighing with relief after chugging scavenged orange juice for health, I'll have to find a way to carry on.
The teaser doesn't provide a release window or when we can expect more details for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, so we can only speculate about whether it'll update anything beyond the graphics. Seeing the Willamette Mall's ruined shops and promenades with current-day visual fidelity is more than enough for me already, though. As long as I can still wear a Servbot head while bludgeoning zombies with a 2x4, I'll be content.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lincoln spent his formative years in World of Warcraft, and hopes to someday recover from the experience. Having earned a Creative Writing degree by convincing professors to accept his papers about Dwarf Fortress, he leverages that expertise in his most important work: judging a video game’s lore purely on the quality of its proper nouns. With writing at Waypoint and Fanbyte, Lincoln started freelancing for PC Gamer in Fall of 2021, and will take any excuse to insist that games are storytelling toolkits—whether we’re shaping those stories for ourselves, or sharing them with others. Or to gush about Monster Hunter.
Zenless Zone Zero's producer has spent an ungodly amount of time playing Street Fighter 6, which makes the whisperings of a collaboration even more understandable
Zenless Zone Zero's launch roster won't quite match the numbers of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, but its producer says the team is going for 'quality not quantity'