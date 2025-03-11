Attention, fashion hunters: There's a Monster Hunter Wilds mod to disable all those obnoxious glowing buff effects that distract from your fits

News
By
published

Turn the glow off for a glow up.

A hunter posing with an absurd Blangonga outfit in Monster Hunter Wilds.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Any real hunter understands that the true Monster Hunter endgame is fashion, and Monster Hunter Wilds is elevating aesthetics to new heights with simplified access to layered armor and the removal of gender-specific armor sets. But there's a hurdle tripping up this bold new era of hunter drip: Wilds has plenty of outfits, but it's also got a mountain of meal buffs, consumable items, weapon effects, and armor skills that drench your hunter in an irritating full-body glow.

How are you supposed to upstage all those hunters with black-and-red Gore Magala suits when your immaculate Blangonga ensemble is washed in a bright orange sheen after chugging a Hot Drink for an arctic hunt? It's unjust. But it's one of the many injustices modders have provided a solution for.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Over on Nexus Mods, you can download Persistent Buff Glow Removal from modder PeaslyWellbott. It's an REFramework script that nixes as many or as few of Wilds' full-body glow effects as you desire.

By default, it'll hide glows from buff consumables and Palico skills, but it also has options for disabling glow effects from healing items, weapon charges, and Frenzy effects. Some of those latter options might make optimal play a little trickier without the visual cues, but beauty demands sacrifice.

Here's a quick rundown for how to use the Persistent Buff Glow Removal mod:

  • Download the REFramework mod. It's a scripting API required by most Monster Hunter Wilds mods. To install it, extract the "dinput8.dll" file from the .zip to your Wilds install folder (\steamapps\common\MonsterHunterWilds).
  • Run Monster Hunter Wilds once. This should automatically create a 'reframework' folder in your Wilds install directory.
  • Download the Persistent Buff Glow Removal mod. Extract the "Persistent Buff Glow Removal.lua" file into the 'autorun' folder inside the 'reframework' folder added to your Wilds directory (steamapps\common\MonsterHunterWilds\reframework\autorun).
  • Launch the game and press Insert to open the REFramework menu. Expand the Script Generated UI dropdown and select "[Persistent Buff Glow Removal] Options" to configure which glow effects you want to disable.
  • Bask in your unblemished style.

Note that REFramework may produce some game instability or crashes, as there are still plenty of wrinkles to iron out with the new version developed for Monster Hunter Wilds. If you find yourself running into issues, uninstalling REFramework is extremely easy: Just delete the dinput8.dll file from your Wilds install folder.

Fair warning that, as of October 2023, Capcom's official stance was that "all mods are defined as cheats, except when they are officially supported." For the most part, Capcom seemed to ignore PC players who modded World and Rise, especially if they only used visual mods. But if you're going to mod Wilds, know that it's technically not without risk.

TOPICS
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds layered armor - Gemma
How to unlock layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds change appearance - Alma with binoculars
I just started playing Monster Hunter Wilds and this monster health bar mod might be the first one I install
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Some Monster Hunter Wilds players are skipping the endgame weapon grind because they just freaking hate how they look
A female hunter with long black hair smiles slightly while looking towards camera.
There's already a Monster Hunter Wilds mod to change your appearance without a DLC voucher
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds will have a photo mode and new 'hunter profiles' to help you show off your character
Monster Hunter Wilds change appearance - Alma with binoculars
How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds
Latest in Action
A hunter posing with an absurd Blangonga outfit in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Attention, fashion hunters: There's a Monster Hunter Wilds mod to disable all those obnoxious glowing buff effects that distract from your fits
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'
Olivia, Alma and a palico
I wish Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't so afraid of letting me play Monster Hunter
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio standing side by side, wearing glowing neon sci-fi jammies
Split Fiction sells 1 million copies over 2 days
More than 5 years after launch, Control gets a surprise patch that lets everyone play the Hideo Kojima mission
Latest in News
A hunter posing with an absurd Blangonga outfit in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Attention, fashion hunters: There's a Monster Hunter Wilds mod to disable all those obnoxious glowing buff effects that distract from your fits
Fallout New Vegas Key Art
The Fallout season 2 leaks continue with videos of the New Vegas set, including a sign for Mr. House's casino
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Photo of BlizzCon 2023 main stage
BlizzCon 2025 isn't happening, meaning the event will miss its 20th anniversary, but it will return in 2026 to 'meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration'
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
More about action
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet

Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'
Olivia, Alma and a palico

I wish Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't so afraid of letting me play Monster Hunter

Should Age of Empires and Quake be in the 'World Video Game Hall of Fame'? You can vote for them to be inducted this year
See more latest
Most Popular
Should Age of Empires and Quake be in the 'World Video Game Hall of Fame'? You can vote for them to be inducted this year
Fallout New Vegas Key Art
The Fallout season 2 leaks continue with videos of the New Vegas set, including a sign for Mr. House's casino
Photo of BlizzCon 2023 main stage
BlizzCon 2025 isn't happening, meaning the event will miss its 20th anniversary, but it will return in 2026 to 'meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration'
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times