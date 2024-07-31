After 3 years, Chivalry 2 goes into maintenance mode as devs decide they've released enough updates to make it 'content and feature complete'

Any good historical materialist can tell you that feudalism isn't long for the world, so perhaps it's no surprise that the good folk at Torn Banner Studios have, after three glorious years, announced that its online medieval warfare sim is now "Content and feature complete." That's right, folks: Chivalry is dead.

Specifically, Chivalry 2. Oh, fine, it's not dead, I just couldn't pass up an opportunity like that. A better word for it is done. The game's Regicide update from May was its "11th and final content piece," says Torn Banner in an update on Steam.

"When the game launched, we pledged to at least double the size of Chivalry 2 post-launch by adding new maps, modes, weapons, features, and experiences," said the studio, which says that it reckons it has "more than accomplished [its] goal by significantly increasing the game’s content, features, and quality beyond the initial target." It links a Trello roadmap of shipped updates as if to drive that point home, and perhaps to encourage players not to get too upset about the whole situation.

Which has kind of worked. A quick check of the Chivalry 2 subreddit reveals a community in a variety of moods. "It feels like there was just so much more potential for this game, and it all just ended in one fell swoop," reads a post by user Noraver_Tidaer, "I don't feel so motivated to hop on knowing that the player count is going to slowly dwindle away".

Others are more sanguine and accepting. "Good for them," writes Da_fire_cracka, "For a game I bought on sale for $20, this game as released countless free massive content updates and provided close to 1000 hours of amazing gameplay."

"I haven't stopped playing this game since I picked it up," agrees Ndem28, "do not regret doing so at all."

Torn Banner isn't done with Chivalry in its entirety, anyhow. "This isn't the end for the Chivalry franchise," writes the studio at the conclusion of its Steam announcement. "We’re excited to focus our efforts and resources on compelling new multiplayer projects… We’ve been building our team in number and skillset to take on these following challenges, with a focused effort to ensure that when the next Chivalry title is released, it will utterly blow players away." Plus, of course, devs will keep working on maintenance for Chivalry 2, there just won't be big updates in future.

For now, it sounds like Torn Banner is all-hands-on-deck for No More Room In Hell 2, but I'd be astounded if we don't see a Chivalry the Third some day. "We will be there," writes a player named ForlornJosh, "it'll just be in 5-10 years".