Game devs: Showcase your game at E3 2020 in the PC Gaming Show

I know, I know: it's February, not June. But we've already started work on this year's PC Gaming Show at E3, the annual showcase of new games, unseen gameplay footage, and first-reveals we put on on behalf of our favorite platform.

Part of the goal of the PC Gaming Show has always been to showcase the spectrum of good things happening on our platform and give lesser-known projects a prominent place on the E3 stage alongside the biggest games. Last year our show featured Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, El Hijo, Remnant: From the Ashes, Chivalry 2, Terraria, Evil Genius 2, Midnight Ghost Hunt, Songs of Conquest, Borderlands 3, Shenmue 3, Griftlands, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Planet Zoo, and others.

If you're making an exciting unannounced game, we'd love to consider you for this year's lineup of announcements. Be a part of Twitch's most-viewed day of the year as we broadcast live from E3 2020.