Game devs: Showcase your game at E3 2019 in the PC Gaming Show

I know, I know: it's February, not June. But we're already beginning work on this year's PC Gaming Show at E3, the annual showcase of new games, unseen gameplay footage, and first-reveals we put on on behalf of our favorite platform.

As ever, we want to make sure indie games have a prominent spot on the E3 stage. If you're making an exciting unannounced game, we'd love to include it in this year's lineup of announcements. Be a part of Twitch's most-viewed day of the year as we broadcast live from E3 2019.