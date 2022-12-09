FromSoftware's next game is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Audio player loading…

After a decade of silence, Armored Core is back. From Software's mech combat series will return in 2023, with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon getting its first showing at The Game Awards 2022 tonight.

The CG trailer didn't reveal much, aside from the game's existence, which has been heavily rumored for years. Series veterans will find themselves in familiar territory: bigass robots duke it out in a grim, dystopian future. There's plenty of lava and ice, but most importantly, the CG mechs look glorious.

It's hard to glean anything conclusive from a CG trailer, but the first minute suggests that Armored Core VI might adopt the quieter, more reflective tone of the Dark Souls series. It's coming in 2023, with a Steam release confirmed.