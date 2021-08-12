Fortnite Free Guy quests: How to complete all challenges

Ryan Reynolds' latest action comedy Free Guy is crossing over with Fortnite for a new series of challenges, plus a brand new skin for players to buy.

Appropriately enough, Free Guy follows Reynolds as a video game NPC who dons a pair of glasses and discovers the true state of his world, just like Rowdy Roddy Piper in They Live.

Fortnite's Free Guy challenges will have you performing some tasks all across the map, and your reward is... actually not Ryan Reynolds' character? The joke goes that Guy was too busy to appear in Fortnite, so we're getting "The Dude," but not the Jeff Bridges kind.

According to a friend who's already seen the movie, the "Dude" is a new skin the game company's maniacal CEO forces the dev team to put in to counteract Reynolds' Guy.

"Dude" hits the item shop at 8 PM ET on August 12. Meanwhile, completing the challenges will earn you the "Good Guy" emote.

But we're not here to judge. If you want to complete all the Free Guy challenges, we've got you covered. Read on for our full guide.

Free Guy Fortnite challenges: ATM locations

To start every Free Guy challenge in Fortnite, you'll need to hit up a different ATM located somewhere around the map. These look exactly like what you'd expect: a large blue kiosk, typically placed up against the wall. The map below shows where to find each one. Once you've interacted with an ATM, a video of Ryan Reynolds will appear telling you what to do.

Fortnite Free Guy challenge: Get hit by a moving vehicle

This one is easy if you just exploit Fortnite's car physics. Grab a car and then build a ramp about three squares long. Drive the car up to the top and position it so it will start rolling down the ramp once you exit. You might need to hit reverse a little bit to get it moving. After you exit the car, run down to the end of the ramp and let the car hit you.

If the car has enough force, it should automatically complete the challenge. Don't get discouraged if it takes a couple tries.

Fortnite Free Guy challenge: Take melee damage

This challenge is self-explanatory. Find an enemy player, or even an enemy NPC or animal, and let yourself get hit with their melee attack. Animals are probably the easiest bet, since they don't use weapons.

Fortnite Free Guy challenge: Place coins around the map

Once you've accepted the quest, you'll be tasked with placing three coins around the map. These aren't the only locations, but they'll probably be the easiest to knock out in one match if you start from the Holly Hatchery ATM.

Coin location 1: On the sidewalk on the north side of the Holly Hatchery garden center.

Coin location 2: Right in front of the entrance to the Believer Beach pier/boardwalk.

Coin location 3: On the sidewalk outside the hotel in Believer Beach, by the parking lot.

Fortnite Free Guy challenge: Talk to any NPC

If you start from the Believer Beach ATM on the west side of town, you can run over to the pier/boardwalk and find Sunny, the tanktop-wearing alien fangirl introduced this season.

Fortnite Free Guy challenge: Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with a campfire

If you're playing with a team, this challenge is also easy to figure out. If you're largely a solo player, the easiest way to complete this challenge is to start at the Misty Meadows ATM on the northeast side of town. Then run directly west across the street to the set of picnic tables and a campfire and interact with it to light it. You'll need 30 wood to do it, but that shouldn't be a problem with plenty of it in the immediate area.

Once you've completed all the challenges, the Good Guy emote is all yours.

