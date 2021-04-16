Fortnite's Aloy and Lara Croft team-up is delayed to next week

Earlier this week, Epic announced that Aloy, the heroine of Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be teaming up with Lara Croft of Tomb Raider fame for a new Fortnite limited time mode creatively entitled Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode. The LTM was set to kick off on April 16, which is today, but after a rough start Epic has decided to put it off until next week.

"The Team Up! Aloy & Lara LTM has been temporarily disabled until the mode is up on all platforms," Epic said. "This mode will now begin its run starting the week of April 19."

Despite the LTM delay, the Aloy Gaming Legends bundle, which includes an Aloy outfit, Black Canister Back Bling, Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, the Heart-rizon Emote, and Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen, remains available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop.

More information on when exactly Aloy and Lara's new mode will be available will be released in a coming update—we'll update with the details when they're available.