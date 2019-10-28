Fortnitemares 2019 start time announced

Fortnitemares is coming back for Halloween 2019 and it all starts at 6 am PT (6 am ET) on October 29, announced this morning via the official Fortnite Twitter. That's tomorrow, a few days before Halloween and likely a few days after you already dressed up and got too drunk at the local disco bloodbath. (Let's petition to make Halloween always land on a weekend, eh?)

As part of a new annual tradition, Epic spooks up the Fortnite map with some kind of Halloween surprise, and if the glut of Fortnite Halloween skins it's been churning out is any indication, this might be the biggest Fortnitemares event yet. At the very least, it will be the most expensive for anyone hoping to dress up in the game.

Fortnitemares started in 2017 as a Save the World event with special missions, weapons, heroes and the like, all appropriately themed. Last year brought Fortnitemares to Battle Royale with the evil purple cube infesting the island with aptly named Cube Monsters, a novelty that most players ended up loathing long before the event ended. It marked the beginning of a long tradition of being upset with Epic over interesting changes to Fortnite's fundamentals. Swords, mechs, ballers—so many bitter memories enshrined in the subreddit archives.

But this year, only a few weeks into Fortnite Chapter 2, there's no telling what Epic will do with Fortnitemares. Cube Monsters would be a dud reveal. So what, then? Zombie fish? A unique game mode? Themed map changes? Maybe Epic finally reveals that Fortnite is reality and that this world was the game the whole time. We'll find out when I wake up inside the game and realize my entire human life was a lie tomorrow morning.