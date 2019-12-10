Fortnite $15 Million Winter Duos Tournament Dates, Prizes, and Rules

Epic Games has announced a slew of new information for the 2019 Fortnite Winter Duos tournament, including the massive prize pool, rules, and dates. So we've gone ahead and whipped it up into something a little more readable so you know when to tune in to watch, or shoot it out if you're feeling lucky.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When is the 2019 Fortnite Winter Duos tournament?

Fortnite's Winter Duos tournament will be held across three days: December 20, 21, and 22. Each day's rules are a bit different, and will feature their own $5 million prize pool.

The $15 million prize pool is actually the second largest prize pool in Fortnite history, dwarfed only by the $40 million pool raised for the Fortnite World Cup.

Fortnite Winter Royale Rules

Every tournament will be held separately on different platforms. No crossplay this time around, which makes sense since you don't want mouse-and-keyboard players to make it laughably unfair for console players. It's a little tricky, so stick with us here, as we're taking the words straight from Epic's official rules post.

Fortnite Winter Royale Day 1 Rules

Length: 4 hours or a maximum of 15 matches.

Scoring:

Victory Royale: 15 Points

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Tiebreakers: Determined by 1) total points scored; (2) total Victory Royales in the session; (3) average eliminations in the session; (4) average placement per match in the session; (5) total seconds survived across all matches; and finally (6) a coin flip.

Fortnite Winter Royale Day 2 Rules

Length: Same as day one.

Scoring:

Victory Royale: 60 Points

2nd - 3rd: 50 Points

4th - 7th: 45 Points

8th - 12th: 40 Points

13th - 25th: 25 Points

26th - 35th: 15 Points

36th - 50th: 5 Points

Each Elimination: 5 Points

Tiebreaker: Same rules as day one.

Fortnite Winter Royale Day 3 Rules

Length: Same as day one.

Scoring:

Victory Royale: 10 Points

2nd - 3rd: 7 Points

4th - 7th: 5 Points

8th - 12th: 3 Points

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Tiebreaker: Same rules as day one.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Winter Royale Prizes

We've only taken the info for prize pools for PC players, obviously. If you want to know about the other pools, you can check out the notes for yourself.

Epic is dividing the prize pool into separate sections for each different region. We've only included North America and Europe here, but Epic has pools for Brazil, Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East.

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 1 - PC - NA East

1st $8,000

2nd $6,500

3rd $5,500

4th $4,500

5th $4,000

6th $3,400

7th $3,200

8th $3,000

9th $2,800

10th $2,600

11th-20th $2,400

21st-30th $2,200

31st-40th $2,000

41st-50th $1,800

51st-75th $1,600

76th-100th $1,300

101st-250th $1,000

251st-500th $600

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 1 - PC - Europe

1st $9,000

2nd $7,000

3rd $6,000

4th $5,000

5th $4,500

6th $4,000

7th $3,500

8th $3,200

9th $3,000

10th $2,800

11th-20th $2,600

21st-30th $2,400

31st-40th $2,200

41st-50th $2,000

51st-75th $1,800

76th-100th $1,400

101st-250th $1,200

251st-500th $800

501st-1000th $400

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 1 - PC - NA West

1st $6,000

2nd $5,000

3rd $4,500

4th $4,000

5th $3,600

6th $3,000

7th $2,800

8th $2,600

9th $2,400

10th $2,100

11th-20th $1,800

21st-30th $1,500

31st-40th $1,200

41st-50th $900

51st-75th $800

76th-100th $600

101st-250th $500

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 2 - PC - NA East

1st $8,000

2nd $6,500

3rd $5,500

4th $4,500

5th $4,000

6th $3,400

7th $3,200

8th $3,000

9th $2,800

10th $2,600

11th-20th $2,400

21st-30th $2,200

31st-40th $2,000

41st-50th $1,800

51st-75th $1,600

76th-100th $1,300

101st-250th $1,000

251st-500th $600

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 2 - PC - Europe

1st $9,000

2nd $7,000

3rd $6,000

4th $5,000

5th $4,500

6th $4,000

7th $3,500

8th $3,200

9th $3,000

10th $2,800

11th-20th $2,600

21st-30th $2,400

31st-40th $2,200

41st-50th $2,000

51st-75th $1,800

76th-100th $1,400

101st-250th $1,200

251st-500th $800

501st-1000th $400

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 2 - PC - NA West

1st $6,000

2nd $5,000

3rd $4,500

4th $4,000

5th $3,600

6th $3,000

7th $2,800

8th $2,600

9th $2,400

10th $2,100

11th-20th $1,800

21st-30th $1,500

31st-40th $1,200

41st-50th $900

51st-75th $800

76th-100th $600

101st-250th $500

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 3 - PC - NA East

1st $8,000

2nd $6,500

3rd $5,500

4th $4,500

5th $4,000

6th $3,400

7th $3,200

8th $3,000

9th $2,800

10th $2,600

11th-20th $2,400

21st-30th $2,200

31st-40th $2,000

41st-50th $1,800

51st-75th $1,600

76th-100th $1,300

101st-250th $1,000

251st-500th $600

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 3 - PC - Europe

1st $9,000

2nd $7,000

3rd $6,000

4th $5,000

5th $4,500

6th $4,000

7th $3,500

8th $3,200

9th $3,000

10th $2,800

11th-20th $2,600

21st-30th $2,400

31st-40th $2,200

41st-50th $2,000

51st-75th $1,800

76th-100th $1,400

101st-250th $1,200

251st-500th $800

501st-1000th $400

Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 3 - PC - NA West

1st $6,000

2nd $5,000

3rd $4,500

4th $4,000

5th $3,600

6th $3,000

7th $2,800

8th $2,600

9th $2,400

10th $2,100

11th-20th $1,800

21st-30th $1,500

31st-40th $1,200

41st-50th $900

51st-75th $800

76th-100th $600

101st-250th $500

