Fortnite update 3.0.0 adds extensive building improvements

Following last week's lovestruck special and this week's Battle Pass season three announcement, Fortnite's update v3.0.0 lands today. Focused on building improvements for the most part, loads of changes befall both Battle Royale and its Save the World counterpart. But you're here for the former, yeah? Let's focus on that.

Turbo Building, says Epic in this blog post, lets players hold down their primary fire button and continuously place a pre-selected building piece. "Now you can 'paint' building pieces into the world quickly," says Epic—which it suggests will come in handy for throwing up defenses, or crafting ramps while simultaneously climbing them.

Moreover, Automatic Material Swapping, or "Auto Change Materials" as it's known in-game, lets players immediately switch to another material whenever their primary source runs out. With this in mind, Epic notes that it's changed Battle Royale's netcode so that switching building pieces will be less lag-inducing.

"Sometimes it's frustrating when your placement is blocked unexpectedly and you aren’t sure why," adds Epic. "Currently, smaller objects like furniture and shrubs are destroyed when you build over them, but trees, rocks and vehicles can still get in the way. We've changed the building system to allow you to place structures right through large objects, meaning you can now build pretty much anywhere at anytime

"Player structures must still be supported by the terrain and other buildings. For example: A sky ramp that passes through a tree will still fall if the connection to the terrain or floor is destroyed."

Elsewhere, Fortnite has a new gun. It's called the Hand Cannon:

Fortnite's update v3.0.0 applies a number of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks across both Battle Royale and Save the World—with the latter getting a new hero and hoverboard. The full details for both can be found here .

