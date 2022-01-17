Fortnite teases the return of Tilted Towers on Twitter

Audio player loading…

Tilted Towers was an infamous landmark from Fortnite's earlier days: a dense, multilevel area with high spawn rates for gear but also plenty of places for enemies to hide, leaving it a high-risk, high-reward drop zone and a natural setting for tense, memorable firefights. It's seen some variations and throwbacks in various updates over the years, but has been MIA for some time.

The official account's tweet with the emoji of a city skyline seems to confirm what dataminers uncovered earlier this month: that Tilted Towers will be returning to the current iteration of Fortnite's map. It seems pretty certain that we'll see this new version in the game's 19.10 update launching tomorrow.

One more sleep 🏙️January 17, 2022 See more

The continuously evolving nature of Fortnite's map means that a fan favorite murder hole can get lost along the way, but Epic can snag a big emotional payoff by having it return. I can only wonder what emoji Valve will use in its tweet teasing the return of de_dust2's prime sniper alley, the esports event of 2024.

