Fortnite shop update: These new skins are one part power ranger, another part Daft Punk

Last season, Fortnite graced fans with a one-time-only concert event featuring the chart-topping DJ Marshmello. This season, apparently Daft Punk is on the marquee.

OK, just kidding, but would you seriously doubt that these new Fortnite skins would fit in with the french house music-bots?

These skins are part of the B.R.U.T.E. Squad set, which means they're tied to the new mechs running around the Season 10 map, but they look like they could drop a beat as hard as their mechs can kick.

B.R.U.T.E. Gunner is the female variant, while B.R.U.T.E. Navigator is the male variant. They're only 800 V-Bucks per skin, which is surprising considering the art direction clearly feels a little more involved than some lesser uncommon skins, like the Anarchy skin from the previous batch. They also come with a 500 V-Buck pickaxe tool that looks appropriately futuristic.

