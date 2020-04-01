Fortnite Season 3: start date, event, map, and battle pass details

Like two helicopters in the sky aiming to ram each other, Fortnite Season 3 is on the horizon. Just as with every new season of Fortnite, there's a ton of details, leaks, and data mines to sift through to see what's coming next. Last season introduced a brand new secret agent theme, complete with fancy boss compounds to infiltrate, new modes, and more.

So that means Season 3 has a lot to live up to. We've gone ahead and broken down everything we know about Fortnite Season 3 for you below, including when season 3 starts, map changes, battle pass details, event clues, and more.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 2 end and Season 3 start?

After the astonishingly long inaugural season of Fortnite Chapter 2 (which went from October 2019 to February 20, 2020), it's great to see Fortnite move back towards quicker seasonal changes.

Thankfully, Season 2 is scheduled to end on April 30. That's way shorter than Season 1, thank goodness.

That said, keep in mind that as of this writing, the world has been largely frozen in place thanks to the COVID-19/coronavirus regulations that have spurred many companies to tell their employees to work from home. This includes Fortnite developer Epic Games, who also skipped out on E3 thanks to concerns over coronavirus. According to North Caroline-based outlet News & Observer, North Carolina (where Epic's primary headquarters is located) is under a stay-in-place order.

That all means that Season 3 might not happen as smoothly as previous transitions, so maybe we'll need to cut Epic a little slack. You heard me, internet. With Epic likely under all the same social distancing and shutdown guidelines as most other companies, odds are their workflow isn't nearly as productive, and parts of the development team could potentially struggle to meet due dates without their full suite of resources. That could mean Season 3 is either pushed back to a date later than April 30 or perhaps launch without certain features Epic had previously planned for. Epic hasn't spoken up about the matter yet, so only time will tell.

If everything goes according to plan, Season 3 should likely start on May 1.

To their credit, Epic has been pretty good about keeping Season 2's individual updates coming along smoothly, so points for them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How much will the Fortnite Season 3 battle pass cost?

As far as we know, the Fortnite Season 3 battle pass should cost the standard 950 V-Bucks for the regular edition, and the Battle Bundle edition will cost you 2,500 V-Bucks. The Battle Bundle edition will automatically let you skip the first 25 tiers of the battle pass.

The smallest bundle of V-Bucks you can purchase is still 1,000 V-Bucks, which comes out to $9.99 USD. The next highest package is 2,800 V-Bucks, worth $24.99.

You can always consult our guide on how to get free V-Bucks if you don't feel like paying hard cash for them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When is the Fortnite season 3 event and what is it?

If Epic is planning a season-changing event for the end of Season 2/start of Season 3, we don't know much yet. So far, none of the usual data-mine experts have chimed in with any clues for Season 3. They're all focusing on the smaller updates left in Season 2, which is totally fair.

Keep in mind that it's entirely possible that Epic might not even have an event for Season 3. Sure, Season 2 brought about a really compelling new theme, but there wasn't a major rocket launch or an entire map wipe. There was no kaiju vs. mech fight. We just all woke up one day and the map had a bunch of cool new locations to discover on our own.

It's also entirely possible that Epic might just skip an event because of the complications that COVID-19/coronavirus present. It's got to be hard to produce and coordinate a public event when your employees are living under COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions.

We'll update you on the juicy details as soon as we see some.

