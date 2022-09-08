How to destroy structures with Kamehameha in Fortnite

Melting stuff with the Kamehameha super weapon is just one of the many ways to enjoy the current Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover, but you'll also be able to earn some XP doing it this week. One of the new seasonal challenges is to destroy structures using Kamehameha, and with Fortnite season four (opens in new tab) fast approaching, there's no better time to earn the XP to finish off your battle pass.

If you haven't had the pleasure of using Kamehameha (opens in new tab) yet, you're really missing out. Here I'll walk you through the different ways to claim the super weapon, and how to use it so you can complete the week 14 challenge for that 15,000 XP.

How to get the Kamehameha in Fortnite

Image 1 of 2 The Capsule Corps capsules are marked with orange bottles on the map (Image credit: Epic ) Image 1 of 2 Bulma is located on an island to the east of Sanctuary (Image credit: Epic ) Image 1 of 2

There are multiple ways to get the Kamehameha Dragon Ball weapon:

Visit Bulma on Kame House island to the east of Sanctuary and pay 250 gold bars

Purchase it from the Dragon Ball vending machines at Rocky Reels, Rave Cave, or Ridgeline Ranger Station

Grab it from one of the Capsule Corps capsules that appear across the island when a match starts

The Capsule Corps capsules (opens in new tab) are by far the best method to get Kamehameha, since you don't have to spend any gold, and you're only going to really need it for this challenge anyway. Since the capsule locations are randomised each match, you're going to have to keep an eye out for the orange bottle icon once you drop into the game.

How to destroy structures with Kamehameha

When you've got your Kamehameha, you need to change to it in weapon selection. You'll get three uses, but since the challenge requires you to destroy ten structures, you'll want to head to somewhere with a lot of buildings packed together like Tilted Towers.

Simply click LMB to start charging your Kamehameha and after a few seconds it'll fire out a beam of light that melts pretty much anything in its path. There's a little cooldown in-between firings, but otherwise it should be easy to delete ten structures and get yourself that XP for the battle pass.