Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Possible release date and everything we know

Everyone wants to know when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is set to release, and by everyone, I mean people who play Fortnite. This past Vibin' season has been a pretty chill time, with some fun crossovers with Dragon Ball and more recently with Destiny 2 . But with only a few weeks left until the new season, players are wondering what's in store.

As stuff shifts across the island, thanks to the Reality Tree, chances are we might see things come to a head with a big event and the map changing into something fresh for Season 4. While there's no official news, there are a few details that can be drummed up through leaks and rumoured crossovers. Here are all the Season 4 rumours so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: When is it likely to release?

While Epic have yet to announce an official release date, the Season 3 battle pass is set to end on September 17, which makes it likely that the Fortnite Season 4 battle pass will launch just after. This should make the Fortnite season 4 release date September 18, but that's not for certain right now. There could be delays or events that push the date back, but make sure to check back soon for updates.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: What to expect

Fortnite Season 4 is still largely a mystery, but a few details have surfaced around what's on the way. One of the biggest is that, according to multiple leakers (opens in new tab), Spider-Gwen is coming to the Season 4 battle pass. It'd make sense considering the recent Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comic book series and the continuing crossovers that they are working on together. Apparently, Miles Morales will also be available later in the season. Hopefully, he brings his little orange cat buddy with him.

BREAKING: GWEN WILL BE IN THE SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS!This information was posted independently by multiple leakers such as @HYPEX, @FNBRintel, and @MidaRado.After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that she will be in the Battle Pass.

The second leak, shared by iFireMonkey (opens in new tab), comes in the form of a promo image that was added to the eShop version of Fortnite. The teaser shows a hand reaching out of what looks to be some kind of metallic liquid. iFireMonkey confirms below the initial tweet that the hand seems to belong to a remixed version of the character The Paradigm—one of The Seven whose identities have largely remained a mystery.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was revealed as the first of the Seven (opens in new tab), The Foundation, and it's been rumoured that Brie Larson is likely to appear as The Paradigm (opens in new tab), lending her likeness and voice to the character in much the same way. We don't know much about the character, but it seems like the new season will involve her heavily.

As spotted by you guys, the hand in the image Nintendo posted is the same hand design as the remixed Paradigm.

Finally, there are rumours that a Lady Gaga in-game concert (opens in new tab) is on the way. The speculation started a long while back due to leaked court documents that revealed Ariana Grande, Naruto, and Lady Gaga were coming to the game (opens in new tab). The rumour has resurfaced due to the leak of a new synced emote featuring her song Poker Face being added in a future patch. Lady Gaga is also featured as part of the upcoming Rainbow Royale LGBTQIA+ event, and her songs will play on in-game radios. A future concert might arrive in Season 4, but there's no way to be certain right now.