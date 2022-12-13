Fortnite is giving you 3 hours to win a million dollars this weekend

Audio player loading…

MrBeast, YouTube's foremost innovator in the throwing money at people genre, is collaborating with Fortnite. MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge (opens in new tab), taking place this Saturday, will give Fortnite players a brief window to compete for a $1 million prize. Not to worry if you don't nab first place, though, there's still a chance you could win a special in-game umbrella. Which is almost as good.

The competition kicks off at 12 pm ET (9 am PT/5 pm GMT) on December 17, on the imaginatively-named MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge island (accessible via the Fortnite Competitive row), and lasts for three hours. Players can attempt the challenge as many times as they want in that time, and will have to "avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges" in order to build up their score.

Once time runs out, you'll be placed according to the score of your best run, and the player in first place will get a million bucks. The top 100,000 scoring players, meanwhile, will get access to the in-game golden Beast Brella Umbrella, which honestly just sounds like it'd be an everlasting reminder of that time you didn't win a million dollars, to me.

You can get some practice in before this Saturday. The map opens at 9 am ET (6 am PT/2 pm GMT) today, so you can prep to your heart's content. Beware: In order to be eligible, you'll need 2FA enabled and verified on your Epic account, and you'll also need to have an account level (which you can find in Fortnite's Career tab) of 15 or higher. Players in Russia and Turkey aren't eligible for the cash prize, either. The in-game cosmetics are still to-play-for, though.

Epic is also adding in a bunch of MrBeast-themed items, emotes, and outfits to the game to mark the occasion, if that's your thing. Plus, a set of quests called MrBeast's Extreme Survival Quests, will go live today at the same time as the island, giving you a chance to unlock a themed loading screen and the MrBeast Gaming Spray, which is probably not the incredibly potent deodorant I'm imagining it as. Better get in there quick, though, the quests are only around until January 4.