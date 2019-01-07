Fortnite is coming to the Australian Open

The Australian Open has traditionally been a tennis tournament, but wake up, it's 2019, and now it's also a battle royale tournament. The Fortnite Summer Smash will take place during the Open later this month, on January 26 and 27, and will feature not only Fortnite pros but also a bunch of Australian "personalities" taking part in a ProAm duos tournament.

The ProAm tournament will include "top competitive gaming content creators" such as streamer Loserfruit, Lachlan, Muselk, Lazarbeam and MrFreshAsian. But anyone can get involved: players can register to compete in on-site qualifying events on the Saturday, with winners at these events competing in the final the very next day.

Tickets for the Sunday final can be purchased here. For info on how to get involved with the qualifying events, check out the Australian Open website.

