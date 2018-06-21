Popular

Where to find all 14 hungry gnomes in this week's Fortnite search challenge

By

Please feed the small men.

VIDEO: Locations for all 14 hungry gnomes in Fortnite Season 4's Week 8 challenge

Week 8 of Fortnite Season 4 is here (and Fortnite Season 5 is just a few weeks away), and with it comes a challenge that tasks you with finding 14 hungry gnomes strewn about the map. Why? Because that Omega skin needs you more than you need it. 

While you can find the hungry gnomes at most of Fortnite's fine dining establishments, we've scoured the map and found all 14 hungry gnome locations for easy feeding. 

Take a look at the map below for a general idea about where to go, and watch the video for their exact locations.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.

— What's new with the latest Fortnite season
— The best Fortnite creative codes
— The optimal Fortnite settings
— Our favorite Fortnite skins
— The best Fortnite toys 

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments