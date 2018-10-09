Fortnite Fall Skirmish Grand Finals will go down at TwitchCon

This year's TwitchCon event, taking place later this month, will feature some major action on the esports front, headlined by the Grand Finals of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish. Ninja, Shroud, CouRage, and DrLupo will also lead teams in the Black Ops 4 "Blackout" Doritos Bowl competition, and "the biggest Playerunknown's Battlegrounds streamers" will square off against each other in the $300,000 Broadcaster Royale PUBG tournament.

Attendees will have the opportunity to check out the new Black Desert Online expansion, Drieghan, enjoy "frights, delights, and fun surprises" in the Fortnite Hall, play Magic: The Gathering – Arena, try out an AR take on World of Tanks, and play new demos for Total War: Warhammer 2 and Total War: Three Kingdoms from Sega and Creative Assembly. Games Done Quick will also be making its first-ever TwitchCon appearance, with a 50-hour speedrunning marathon called GDQ Express.

But it's the big finish to the Fortnite Fall Skirmish that has to be the major attraction this time around, with top players and "influencers" doing battle for a share of a $10 million prize pool. The Grand Finals will run over the full three days of TwitchCon, and will of course be broadcast live on Twitch.

TwitchCon 2018 runs October 26-28 in San Jose, California. The full schedule of events and ticket purchase links are available at twitchcon.com.