Fortnite: Where to dance on camera at Sweaty Sands

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is here, and with it comes a new batch of challenges to help you boost your battle pass XP. One of this week's most unique challenges asks you to dance on camera for 10 seconds at Sweaty Sands. Check out the map for the camera location.

For your trouble, you'll get the usual 35,000 XP, which will go a long way towards boosting your battle pass. Other challenges include collecting floating rings at Pleasant Park, collecting metal from Rickety Rig, and searching ammo boxes at Steamy Stacks, to name a few.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As for dancing on camera at Sweaty Sands, if you don't know where to look, this challenge can be difficult to finish.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You're looking for a dance floor and a TV camera at Sweaty Sands. Specifically, head over to the central pier boardwalk that leads to the SofDeez restaurant. The area is just a few yards south of SofDeez, and you'll see a lit up dance floor on the ground with a couple of cardboard cutouts of characters around. You can see the location in the image above.

Now all you need to do is use a dance emote (or any emote, really) for 10 seconds to complete the challenge.

Just make sure to watch out for other players. Sweaty Sands is already a popular enough location, especially now with some extra water having receded back into the ocean, revealing more of the area. Even without that, there's enough loot there to encourage plenty of players to visit, meaning you might have to dodge some bullets on your way to the dance floor and camera.

Like we said, completing the challenge gets you an easy 35,000 XP, which will go a long way towards boosting your battle pass. Aside from the Aquaman challenges, Fortnite Season 3 has been remarkably lax about character-themed challenges, instead opting for more usual location-based challenges.

And if you're somehow sick of battle royale, the original Fortnite - Save the World mode is finally out of early access.