Fortnite Battle Royale update adds new inventory UI, boosts performance

Fortnite Battle Royale has become a great, arcadey alternative to PUBG's plodding pace, reckons Samuel Horti and I couldn't agree more. Developer Epic Games outlined plans to improve the online shooter's overall PC performance last month—and its latest update targets exactly that. Battle Royale's update 1.10 is live now.

Hitting the likes of CPU performance, framerates, animation trail effects and particles, glider physics and rendering lighting and shadows, among a number of other things, Fortnite BR's latest patch is busy on the performance front. Check out the full extent of the update's performance nips and tucks in this direction.

Beyond that, players can expect changes to aim assist—it should now be easier to lead targets with the sniper rifle, for example, however reloading now takes place outside of scoped view—and a new inventory UI. The latter looks like this, wherein Epic aims to "ease a lot of the pain points for controller players and mouse players alike."

A host of other less immediately obvious fixes have also been made to UI, audio and spectating. Update 1.10 will be applied automatically the next time you sign into the Epic launcher. Check out the latest patch notes in full over here.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.