Fortnite adds Quadcrasher and in-game tourneys, Disco Domination rolls over

In-game tournaments are coming to Fortnite in the 6.1 update—both of which are now live. Likewise, the battle royale 'em up has rolled out the Quadcrasher vehicle, and has extended the Disco Domination limited time mode's stay on the island.

As reported by Andy yesterday evening, in-game tournaments are open to everyone, and pit competitors on all platforms—and all types of control setups—against one another other "as equals". A new 'Events' tab has been added, explains v6.10's patch notes, along with several in-game tournaments.

"This tab will host a variety of online competitions which are open to everyone," says Epic. "Each tournament has a series of scheduled dates and times that the competition will be run. A carousel of all upcoming competitions and times will be available for browsing, so you can plan and practice.

"Every scheduled session is a completely clean slate with all players starting on an equal footing at the beginning of play. Score enough points during any scheduled event session and you’ll earn a golden pin for that tournament."

The Quadcrasher marks this week's latest vehicle, which looks pretty formidable in the short footage above. Built for two players, you'll accrue 'boost' by driving—before unleashing maximum speed (by clicking an assigned hotkey) once you've filled your boost meter.

Epic says you can smash opposing players into the air by smashing into them, and that you can also boost off ramps or cliffs "to catch sick air", should that be your cup of tea.

Elsewhere, the Disco Domination LTM rolls over this week, while Fortnite's Save the World variation welcomes back the Gravedigger rifle, and the introduction of the Rat King semi-automatic shooter. Here's a look at the latter:

Fortnite's update v6.10 is live. Here's the patch notes in full.