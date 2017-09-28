Fortnite dev says 'over 1 million players' played its Battle Royale mode at launch

Fortnite's controversial Battle Royale went live this week, despite resistance from PUBG developer Bluehole. Epic Games now reckons over one million players "partied on the Battle Bus during the first day" of the co-op survival game's new mode.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Fornite's official feed said: "Over 1 million players have partied on the Battle Bus during the first day of Battle Royale! Thank you and party on!"

Over 1 million players have partied on the Battle Bus during the first day of Battle Royale! Thank you and party on! 🙌🎉🚍 pic.twitter.com/Tdqnk8YClbSeptember 27, 2017

It's unclear whether this refers to total players or concurrent players or some other grouping of Battle Royalists who've banded together before scrapping it out till the death. Nevertheless, one million on day one is quite the gathering—although it's worth noting Fortnite Battle Royale is free-of-charge.

Our James got to grips with it earlier this week and found that Fortnite: Battle Royale wants to be PUBG more than Fortnite. At present, it doesn't have character customisation, however this feature "is coming", so says Epic.

More information on Fortnite: Battle Royale can be gleaned from this FAQ.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.