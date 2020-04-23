For the King is free on the Epic Games Store, Amnesia is up next

After doling out two free games a week for most of the year, Epic has returned to giving away one game at a time with For the King, which is free for the next week.

My expectations have been so muddled by Epic just flinging free games our way—hardly any of which I actually have time to play—that the return to one game a week momentarily made me sad. It's ridiculous, but I've been spoiled.

The good news is that this week and next week's games are strong additions to our libraries. For the King is a turn-based strategy RPG with online co-op, and it's quite good, so it's worth nudging your friends to pick up too so they can join you on one of its tabletop-style adventures.

Next week things get a bit spookier with Amnesia: The Dark Descent. I'd be surprised if any horror aficionados didn't already own it (I seem to have found myself with multiple copies), but if you've been sleeping on it for some reason, now's a very good time to pick it up since the sequel, Amnesia: Rebirth, is coming out this year.

For the King is free until April 30, at which point it will be replaced by Amnesia until May 7.