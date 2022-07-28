Flock is a game about collecting weird critters with your friends

Audio player loading…

Stray publisher Annapurna Interactive unveiled a game from developer Hollow Ponds today called Flock, a multiplayer co-op game "about the joy of flight and collecting adorable creatures with your friends."



In it, players will be flying shepherds, each of whom is collecting a herd of airborne creatures. "Nurture and fly the herd of hover-sheep toward fresh, untouched pastures," promises Annapurna's press release. "Discover the secrets of the beautiful uplands and its wild creatures. Use the wool you shear from sheep for hats, cardigans, even socks!"

Which, thank god. I'd not want to tackle the beautiful uplands without a nice pair of socks. That's not a joke, my feet get very cold. Otherwise I can't say I fully understand what's going on in Flock but I have to admire how all-out committed to twee the vibe is here.

Hollow Ponds previously developed games like I Am Dead (opens in new tab), Wilmot's Warehouse, and Loot Rascals (opens in new tab). Annapurna interactive is the publisher of recent hit Stray, among many other arty games people (me) think are pretty good (are widely acclaimed.)

Flock will launch on Game Pass and Steam some time in 2023.