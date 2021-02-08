The Flash is coming to Fortnite, here's how to get the skin

DC mainstay the Flash is coming to Fortnite, according to several data miners who recently unearthed the information. I'm not quite sure how the scarlet speedster fits into season 5's whole hunter aesthetic, but considering the Flash is like the tenth DC skin (and god only knows how many Marvel skins we've been treated to), I'm not complaining.

Take a look at the suit below, courtesy of HYPEX.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

I'm by no means a DC expert, but it looks like the Flash's red suit is primarily inspired by the fourth season of the CW series, wherein Barry Allen gets a pretty significant upgrade to his older threads.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to get the Flash Fortnite skin

Surprise, surprise, Epic is going to hold a short competition for players to earn the skin before it actually hits the item shop, according to HYPEX.

Appropriately dubbed the "Flash Cup," the tournament will be duos format and start on February 10. In previous competitions, Epic has given the skin to the top players in each region. For the north America and Europe's regions, we can probably expect at least the top 100 players (or more) to receive the skin as a reward.

We can assume then the Flash skin will hit the Fortnite item shop about five to seven days later. Based on previous skins, the Flash will likely cost anywhere between 1,200 V-bucks to 2,000. Epic will hopefully release some more information here in the next 24 hours.

