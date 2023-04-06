Five Nights at Freddy's movie gets a release date only eight years after it was announced

A paltry eight years after we first heard rumblings of it (opens in new tab), we've finally gotten our first shot of the upcoming silver screen version of Five Nights at Freddy's. What's more, we've even got a release date. Blumhouse Productions announced via its Instagram page that Five Nights at Freddy's (the movie) will release in cinemas and on the Peacock streaming service on October 27 this year.

The picture gives us a first look at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza (opens in new tab), the restaurant (or chain of restaurants) in which the FNAF games take place. Standing outside, we can see the titular Mr Fazbear accompanied by a child who may or may not be Piper Rubio (opens in new tab), who is listed as one of the film's cast members.

And that's your lot, I'm afraid. No sign of any other cast members, including once and future Shaggy Matthew Lillard, who was unveiled as the actor (opens in new tab) playing villainous Fazbear founder William Afton last December. Still, it looks like the film has managed to capture FNAF's disconcerting and sinister vibe.

It's been a long road from the first whispers of a Five Nights at Freddy's movie to today. A film version was first reported to be in the works at KatzSmith Productions in 2015, but presumably fell through. Blumhouse picked up the rights to make a movie based on the games in 2017, but delays set in after FNAF creator Scott Cawthorn decided to postpone everything until he settled on the perfect screenplay. Finally, the film lost its director (opens in new tab)—Chris Columbus—in 2021.

But it looks like production finally got going under director Emma Tammi (opens in new tab), and it'll only be six short months before the FNAF series makes it transition to the big screen. Better late than never (or I hope so, anyway).