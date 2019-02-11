Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 11, 2019)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019 .

The Stillness of the Wind

Release: February 8

Developer: Memory of God / Lambic Studios

Price: $12.99 | £8.49 | AU$18.50

The Stillness of the Wind is a story-driven game about Talma, who remains alone in her small village after everyone else has migrated to the city. It's a sequel to Where the Goats Are, and like that game it's very much about maintaining a domestic routine (tending to animals, cooking, growing vegetables) in the face of loneliness: think of it as a narrative game with some very very light tycoon aspects. A story unfolds via the reports of a travelling merchant, who brings "increasingly disturbing letters from your family in the city". Don't go in expecting this to be a nice whimsical walk in the garden, then.

Supraball

Release: February 9

Developer: Supra Games

Price: Free

Supraball is a first-person take on football (or soccer), which has been kicking around in Early Access since 2016 and in beta for a while before that. It launched into 1.0 at the weekend and is free-to-play, so there's no harm in getting involved with this rather weird sport / shooter hybrid. You shoot the ball, you see, and while the video above seems pretty self-explanatory, I'm curious to see how a full game plays out. Don't go in expecting a fully-polished experience: the devs explain at length here that the game's aged engine has resulted in some insurmountable problems, but it looks perfectly playable. Who knows maybe the next Supraball, developed in UE4, will be less Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars and more Rocket League.

Project Winter

Release: February 8

Developer: Other Ocean Interactive

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$27.99

Launched into Early Access last week, Project Winter is multiplayer game mixing survival and "social deception" (think Spy Party, I guess). The objective is to escape the wilderness and to do so there will be resource gathering and exploration. What's interesting, is that some members of a party will be unidentified traitors – "their goal is to stop the survivors from escaping without being identified and killed," reads the description. Studio Other Ocean Interactive expects the game to remain in Early Access for 3-6 months.

Border Force

Release: February 8

Developer: Spire Interactive

Price: $9.99 | £6.99 | AU$14.50

Border Force puts you in the shoes of a border guard working during the first ten days of post-Brexit Britain. But despite that theme it's reportedly pretty lighthearted: think a more satirical, slightly slapstick, first-person version of Papers, Please. The single-player component charts the first ten days on the job, but there's also eight-player cooperative and competitive online multiplayer. I kinda baulked at the sight of this on Steam but upon closer inspection... it could be quite fun?

Voidship: The Long Journey

Release: February 9

Developer: Cydonian Games

Price: $13.99 | £10.99 | AU$19.95

Voidship: The Long Journey is a topdown space exploration game which boasts both RTS and shooter gameplay styles. Set during the aftermath of a particularly hairy military loss, the player needs to reach a certain coordinate in space, which will require a fair bit of work: building and optimising a ship, bolstering its crew, and fending off space baddies. The maps are randomly generated and the game is fully moddable.