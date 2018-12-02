Five new Steam games you probably missed (December 3, 2018)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Rapture Rejects

Steam page

Release: November 30

Developer: Galvanic Games, Explosm Games

Price: $19.95 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Rapture Rejects is an isometric battle royale themed around the Cyanide & Happiness comic universe. Fifty players drop into the world, scavenge for weapons, and fight to the death, but aside from those fundamentals being intact, Rapture Rejects looks very different from, say, Fortnite or PUBG. There's a detailed character customisation tool and lots of "Cyanide & Happiness humor" to enjoy, but in the lead up to its 1.0 launch (expected in early 2020), new weapons, perks, procedural environments and character modifiers will be added to the game.

Parkitect

Steam page

Release: November 29

Developer: Textel Raptor

Price: $29.99 | £23.79 | AU$42.95

Parkitect is a theme park tycoon simulator that's spent a few years in Early Access, but as of Friday it's officially feature-complete (though updates will continue to roll out, it seems). If you ever played Theme Park or Rollercoaster Tycoon, Parkitect looks like a more detailed and potentially complex version of those, with all the modern graphical adornments you'd expect. The game has been well received so far, and Ellen McGrody liked what she saw earlier this year. "Parkitect uses new tech and exciting community tools to create a game that feels super fresh," she wrote. "Even for long-time fans of the genre, there's twists and tools that augment the experience in exciting ways.

Superfighters Deluxe

Steam page

Release: December 1

Developer: MythoLogic Interactive

Price: $12.99 | £10.29 | AU$18.50

Superfighters Deluxe is a 2D pixel-art platformer and brawler set in a "pulpy alternate history retro sci-fi world". The game supports a fair bit of improvisation when it comes to how you'll navigate its "semi-randomized" levels: objects can be picked up, moved, lobbed at enemies and used as cover, among other things. While there is a campaign, Superfighters Deluxe feels like a game that'll blossom in local and online multiplayer situations. It supports up to eight players in PvP and up to four in a wave-based survival mode. Or, you can play through the campaign with up to three friends.

Goat Punks

Steam page

Release: November 30

Developer: Alberto Santiago

Price: $9.99 | £7.19 | AU$14.50

GoatPunks is a multiplayer game about hill-climbing goats. Each goat must do their darndest to achieve king of the hill status, and while climbing skills are a plus, it's much more useful to know how to lob a bomb. There are nine goats and nine hills, and the game supports up to four players in local mode – there is online multiplayer but it's currently in beta. Looks pretty fun, especially if you like goats.

Pirates of the Polygon Sea

Steam page

Release: December 1

Developer: Praxia Entertainment

Price: $8.99 | £6.19 | AU$12.95

Pirates of the Polygon Sea mixes the usual activities of pirating – ie, robbing people blind on the high seas – with town building. In a lot of ways, it resembles an isometric take on Sea of Thieves. There's naval combat, treasure hunting, ship upgrades and a big focus on exploration of the procedurally generated world. But it's the city building that has me interested: "You will build a bustling port town, trade with neighboring islands, hunt for lost treasure, and if you dare, plunder merchant ships as a pirate," so reads the description. Definitely worth a look for fans of robbery and water.