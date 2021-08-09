Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 9, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.

Farmer's Life

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ August 5

Developer:‌ FreeMind S.A.

Launch price:‌ $13.49 ‌|‌ ‌£10.25 |‌ ‌‌AU$19.35

Farmer's Life is a farming sim of sorts, but you can put Stardew Valley comparisons out of mind immediately. This Early Access title takes a dramatically darker view of the agrarian life, and has an unusual focus on the psychology of its protagonist Kazimierz. In addition to working the land in an unspecified Eastern European country—sowing, feeding, harvesting, slaughtering—Kazimierz is also an alcoholic. "After a busy day, you deserve a reward, right?" reads the Steam description. "Neighbors will be happy to invite you to one. However, be careful that they do not turn out to be another problem that needs to be dealt with." This looks absolutely fascinating, albeit grim. Early Access will last up to 12 months while FreeMind adds polish and more content.

CHR$(143)

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌August 5

Developer:‌ Nicolas Jean

Launch price:‌ ‌$4 ‌|‌ ‌£2.89 ‌|‌ ‌AU$5.95

This one is a little tough to describe, but here goes: It's a sandbox puzzle game with an Amstrad CPC 464 aesthetic, but it allows a lot of room for experimentation when it comes to physics, and there's an emphasis on automation that recalls the likes of Factorio. According to the Steam page: "You will learn to move in [the world], to understand its physical properties, to accumulate sufficient stocks of materials, to build structures, machines and vehicles, to engineer various types of power plants to fulfill your growing needs for energy, and to search, sometimes even in the fog of war, for the enemy that your destiny requires you to defeat." Sounds fascinating, and with 72 levels it'll probably keep you busy for a while.

Almost My Floor

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ August 7

Developer:‌ Potata Company

Launch price:‌ ‌$9 |‌ ‌£6.47 ‌|‌ ‌AU$13.05

Almost My Floor is a horror point-and-click adventure following two playable protagonists—Alex and Adam—as they explore a mysterious building known simply as "House #9". Alex seems to be a former resident of the house, and from his perspective "all that dwells inside exists between fiction and reality," while Adam is a detective and presumably has a more rational view on affairs. This being a point-and-clicker, you can expect a balance of exploration and puzzle solving, all couched in a sinister comic book-style atmosphere.

Lifeslide

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌August 6

Developer:‌ Dreamteck

Launch price:‌ ‌$15 |‌ ‌£11.39 |‌ ‌AU$21.50

Here's a fluid flying game about controlling a paper aeroplane through colourful, surrealistic environments. This being a paper plane there's no gas, and acceleration is achieved through momentum, you'll need to "use the terrain to your advantage." It looks beautiful and relaxing in action but it seems to provide a stiff challenge as well, unlike other similar games that focus more of creating a meditative flying sandbox. There are 28 levels and a randomized "Zen Mode".

Venaitura

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ August 3

Developer:‌ Ephiam

‌$9.34 ‌|‌ ‌£7.04 |‌ ‌AU$13.17

Venaitura looks like a NES-era JRPG and pretty much is one, except it's also a lot more complex and feature rich than anything that could have released in the 1980s. With four main characters drawn from 12 character classes, you're taking the fight to Venaitura, who has been summoned from 'The Dark World of Radunga' by the diabolical Lord Zadigan. It's standard JRPG fare then, but expect some resistance and some tactical thinking as you explore Venaitura's six distinct areas.

These games were released between August 2 and 9 2021. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. ‌