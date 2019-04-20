Firmament, from creators of Myst, enters final week of crowdfunding $350k short of goal

Firmament, the next game from the creators of Myst, has entered the final week of its Kickstarter campaign, and is currently $350,000 short of its funding goal.

The steampunk adventure game, which is planned for both PC and VR headsets, has a goal just shy of $1.3 million, and at the time of writing has raised around $920,000. The campaign finishes on Friday, April 26.

Kickstarter funding goals are all-or-nothing, which means that if a project isn't fully-funded the team behind it don't receive a penny. On the Kickstarter page, the team says its funding goal "seems high", but is actually "a relatively modest budget for the kind of experience that Cyan creates".

The funding is steadily ticking up, so it may well meet its goal. If it does, the game is due to come out in the summer of next year. Cyan has kept relatively quiet on what Firmament will involve, but we known you'll be working with an AI companion, developing "a complex symphony of actions as you solve challenges together and begin to understand the epic nature of what lies ahead".

Cyan has a good record on Kickstarter: its 2013 Kickstarter for Obduction was a huge success, while its 2018 campaign for an anniversary collection of the entire Myst series pulled in nearly $3 million.