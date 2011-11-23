Firefall trailer gets classy, talks heavy weapons and fast assault

http://youtu.be/Ac4r-nlARp4

Class balance is the subject of the new Firefall developer diary, but it's hard to listen to the disembodied voices of the devs when jetpacks and explosions are happening all over the screen. It's not just the giant laser beams and group battles against invading alien vessels that makes Firefall so attractive, or even that it's going to be free to play. It's just refreshing to see a game that's so damn colourful . Less post-apocalyptic wastelands and more mushroom forests, please! You can sign up for the Firefall beta now on the Firefall site .