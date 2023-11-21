Finish your Black Friday search early with this 17-inch RTX 4070 Asus gaming laptop for $400 off

Asus TUF A17 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 17.3-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Newegg (save $400)

If you're after a large-screen laptop for school with a little Triple-A gaming on the side, the TUF A17 will certainly deliver. It's only a 1080p panel, which is a bit of a shame, but its RTX 4070 will run pretty much everything at that resolution. It also has an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen CPU that sports the 780M integrated graphics. That's the same as in all the latest handhelds so it can give decent gaming performance on the go and should offer more gaming battery life than running on the RTX 4070 when away from a plug socket.

Gaming on a laptop can feel like a lesser experience when everything has to be squished down to a smaller screen than what you might use for a desktop PC. The Asus TUF Gaming A17 stands somewhere in the middle, giving you a nice screen size for non-gaming use without being wildly unrealistic as a portable machine. And right now, it's $400 off on Newegg.

For $1,399.99, you can pick up this big screen gaming laptop with a beefy CPU tucked inside. The Ryzen 9 7940HS is a surprisingly powerful little chip with eight cores and a 4.0GHz clock speed. You can even save some battery life and play on its integrated 780M graphics. Gaming laptops don't often come with that much power when they're under $1,500.

The RTX 4070 graphics card in this laptop isn't the best out there but it's paired with a 1080p screen, so you won't need absurd amounts of power to run modern games on it, especially if you use DLSS 3.5 upscaling and Frame Generation. It runs a little faster than an RTX 3080 from the last generation of GPUs. You'd only really see this card struggle if you hooked the laptop up to a 1440p or 4K screen.

Storage might be a little cramped if you like to keep a library of games installed on your laptop, but it's tough to find better than a 1TB SSD in this price range. You can always go for an external drive if you need more room.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

RAM won't be a problem either. This Asus actually has DDR5 memory in it; 16GB of it. DDR5 memory isn't a huge benefit to games, but you gain a little boost of speed over DDR4 that will smooth out other tasks on the laptop.

This isn't a laptop that is trying to be extremely thin or anything. Asus' TUF line of laptops are about value, not aesthetics. It's fairly hefty, but that size gives you a huge screen and a full sized keyboard with a numpad. Both of those make this a good fit for school or work and gaming on the side, something the other gaming laptops on sale for Black Friday right now can't do as well.