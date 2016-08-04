Finding Paradise, the sequel to To the Moon, is confirmed for 2017

Kan Gao of Freebird Games revealed today that an HD remake of his all-the-feels adventure To the Moon, with updated mechanics and “a more painting-like aesthetic,” will be released for mobile devices sometime next year. That's not the sort of news that would normally attract our attention, but the announcement also included confirmation that the sequel, Finding Paradise, will come out in 2017 as well.

Finding Paradise will see the two doctors from To the Moon working to fulfill the dying wish of a new patient: Colin, the now-grown boy from A Bird Story, the “mini-adventure” bridge between the two games. When it was unveiled earlier this year, the launch estimate was set at “end of 2016/early 2017,” although Gao cautioned that, “given how my past release schedules have been, it's probably gonna be early 2017 instead.” Clearly, this a man who knows how he's likely to roll.

“I'm looking at summer of 2017 with some of the new developments that have been going on. It has been going well, though—whereas A Bird Story was something experimental more for myself, Finding Paradise is more of a shared experience for the public much like To the Moon, and I'm quite happy with the direction it's going right now,” Gao said in an email. “In many ways, FP is like the other side of the coin of TtM—a shared theme with a different angle.”

It's not the most precise release date I've ever been offered, but given that this is the first Finding Paradise news we've had since January, I'll take it. Gao also sent over a few screens and bit of concept art that you can reflect on, wistfully, below.

