Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker system requirements and benchmarking tool released

The fourth expansion for Final Fantasy 14 is months away, but if you want to know how well your rig will be able to handle Endwalker, Square Enix have published system requirements and a benchmarking tool you can download.

It comes with a character creator so that if you'd rather not see the default paladin bro in the benchmark you can make your hero, and it includes the option to make a male viera character, since Endwalker will let you play one of the previously gender-locked rabbitfolk as a man.

The benchmark cutscene also highlights some of the additions coming with Endwalker, like the scholarly island of Old Sharlayan, which will be the new hub, and two new jobs: the Sage, who functions as a barrier healer, and the scythe-wielding Reaper.

According to Square Enix, "This benchmark uses updated scoring criteria to account for the increase in multiplayer content and provide a more accurate evaluation of how your computer will perform when running the latest version of the game."

Here are the Endwalker system requirements.

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker minimum system requirements

OS: Windows® 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel® Core™i5 2.4GHz or higher

Memory: 4GB or higher

Available space on hard disk/SSD: 80GB or more

Graphics card: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX750 or higher/AMD Radeon™ R7 260X or higher

Screen resolution: 1280x720

Internet: Broadband connection

Communications port: If you are using a router, please set up your ports so that the below packets can pass through.

[Ports that may be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992～54994, 55006～55007, 55021～55040

Sound card: DirectSound® supported sound card

DirectX®: DirectX® 11

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker recommended system requirements

OS: Windows® 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel® Core™i7 3GHz or higher

Memory: 8GB or higher

Available space on hard disk/SSD: 80GB or more

Graphics card: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX970 or higher/AMD Radeon™ RX 480 or higher

Screen resolution: 1920x1080

Internet: Broadband connection

Communications port: If you are using a router, please set up your ports so that the below packets can pass through.

[Ports that may be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992～54994, 55006～55007, 55021～55040

Sound card: DirectSound® supported sound card

DirectX®: DirectX® 11

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will be out on November 23.