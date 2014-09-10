FIFA 15 demo out now, teaches you bizarre celebrations

EA has released a demo for FIFA 15, ahead of the game's launch in two weeks' time. It's notable, because it's the first chance PC gamers will have to try the series' new Ignite engine—which previously only featured in the current-gen console versions of FIFA 14. With it, we'll have access to some pretty intense emotions . Also, for some reason, there's a new video explaining how to bother flags.

That was weird.

Is the "Old Man" a thing that people do? Apparently so, because EA also have a promotional image explaining exactly how to do it.

Er, okay. If you're interested in either virtual football or euphoric geriatric pretence, FIFA 15 may be for you. It's out on 23 September.