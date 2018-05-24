Far Cry 5: Hours of Darkness is set for early June

Hours of Darkness, the first of three planned DLC expansions for Far Cry 5, will be out on June 5, Ubisoft announced today. The expansion will move the game from Hope County to the sweltering jungles of the Vietnam War, where local boy Wendell "Red" Redler will embark upon a mission to rescued his captured comrades.

The expansion will add new weapons to the game, including the M16 rifle, the SVD sniper rifle, and the M60 machine gun, all of which will also be usable in the main campaign. You'll also have the ability to call in "bombing airstrikes," which will presumably deliver more bang-for-the-buck than Hurk's mom's helicopter, and a new Survival Instinct feature that grants up to four temporary perks for accumulating stealth kills.

Once the DLC campaign is complete, a pair of new game modes will unlock: Survival Mode, which Ubisoft said will deliver a more "authentic experience," and Action Movie Mode, which sounds like it will be basically the opposite. And as of today, all players, including those who don't purchase the DLC, will have access to Vietnam-themed assets in the Far Cry Arcade.

Ubisoft also shared the Far Cry 5 "post-launch timeline" today, laying out what's coming after Hours of Darkness. Hard dates haven't been set yet but the Lost on Mars expansion is set to arrive in July, followed by Dead Living Zombies in August.

Far Cry 5: Hours of Darkness is included with the Far Cry 5 season pass, and will be available for separate purchase for $12. And because the teaser was so unfortunately un-musical, here's some Creedence.