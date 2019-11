If you pick up Far Cry 3 later this week and feel disappointed by the lack of skyscraping cliff faces from which to launch a jeep, then hold back your tears, because the open-world shooter comes bundled with its own map editor, and it looks a lot sweeter than the one we got with Far Cry 2.

The package promises terrain sculpting and over 2,000 objects to place within your own private hell. Naturally, you'll be able to upload your efforts and have them critiqued by the community.