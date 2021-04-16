Fancy a curved display? Dell's 32-inch 4K FreeSync monitor is just $350

If you're in the market for a reasonably priced 4K display with a curved screen, then look no further, you've found it. Dell's S3221QS fits the bill and is on sale for $349.99 right now, down from its $549.99 list price.

The actual savings is not quite that deep. It's more difficult to track price trends at Dell's website compared to Amazon, where CamelCamelCamel makes it super easy to see a product's pricing history. But if taking a trip in the Wayback Machine, you can see this monitor was priced at $449.99 in January.

Viva la 4K resolution Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor (S3221QS) | FreeSync | $549.99 $349.99 at Dell (save $200)

This 4K display offers excellent image quality, a 4K resolution, and FreeSync support all wrapped in a stylish, curved package at a nice discount.View Deal

Our friends at TechRadar reviewed this model and had mostly positive things to say about it, calling the display a "terrific curved monitor" that offers "excellent image quality" in a stylish package.

The display is built around a curved VA panel, with a 3840x2160 resolution. It's not particularly fast, with a 60Hz refresh rate and 8ms gray-to-gray response time, but the latter can be overclocked to 5ms (Fast mode) or 4ms (Extreme mode). It also supports AMD's FreeSync technology to keep the action smooth and tear-free when paired with a Radeon GPU.

Inputs include a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports to make switching between PC and console quick and easy. There's also a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, a built-in USB hub with two USB 3.0 downstream ports (one of which is powered port for charging portable devices), and a pair of 5W speakers with Waves MaxxAudio tuning.

Overall, it may not be the best gaming monitor money can buy, but it's reasonably priced for what it offers.