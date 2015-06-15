Popular

Fallout 4 footage shows laser musket in action

By

Fallout 4 Musket

At Microsoft's Xbox E3 conference, Todd Howard showed off more footage from Fallout 4. We saw some human NPCs, a powerful hand-cranked laser musket, and the lead character in power armor going toe-to-toe with a Deathclaw.

We also learned that Fallout 4 mods created on PC will be playable on the Xbox version of the game. But, you know, we'll be playing them on PC.

Check out the new footage below, via GamesHQ.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
